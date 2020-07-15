(CBSMiami)- Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler has a reputation as one of the hardest workers in the NBA, routinely being the first guy to arrive at the practice facility under normal circumstances. Turns out, even under abnormal circumstances of being in the NBA “bubble” in Orlando, Butler will find a way to put in work.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported on Inside The NBA Tuesday night that hotel security had been called to Butler’s room due to “loud thumping.” When security showed up, they found the Heat guard/forward dribbling a basketball in his room.

According to @ChrisBHaynes, even quarantine couldn’t stop @JimmyButler from getting his work in 😂 pic.twitter.com/7AdncpVXW4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 15, 2020

“Sources told me that the security guard went over to investigate, found the room, knocked on the room,” Haynes said. “And who opened the door? It was Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, drenched in sweat, with practice gear on from head to toe. He was dribbling a basketball throughout his room the whole time. So, even during the quarantine period, Jimmy Butler was still getting his practice sessions in.”

Considering that Butler showed up for the Heat’s first practice of the year at 3:30 a.m., six hours ahead of the 10 a.m. scheduled start time, the report isn’t surprising. The Heat start their preparation for the NBA’s restart with a scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, July 22.