MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s back to the wild for a couple of South Florida manatees.
CBS4 cameras were there for “Kangaroo” and her calf “Joey,” and the folks at the Miami Seaquarium who nursed them back to health.
On Wednesday, about a dozen employees helped move the manatees from their water tank to an awaiting box truck, where they were then loaded.
It was a big day at the Miami Seaquarium, even though it is closed to the public until further notice due to the pandemic.
The manatees were rescued in February, near Key Largo, tangled in a fishing line, and were rehabilitated over these many months.
Both were released back into the waters off the Florida Keys.
