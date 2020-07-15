MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Almost everyone is suffering some kind of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study found that cases of stress cardiomyopathy, also known as ‘broken heart syndrome,’ doubled in the first two months of the pandemic.

“Each time we have a stress response, it’s the fight or flight response, and the adrenaline goes up, and how one reacts to that emotionally is different, but how our organs react to it is different as well,” explained Dr. Ankur Kalra, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Broken heart syndrome has symptoms similar to a heart attack, including shortness of breath or chest pain.

However, people with broken heart syndrome usually do not have blocked arteries.

Cases of broken heart syndrome have doubled in 2 Cleveland Clinic hospitals in the first two months of the pandemic, March and April.

Dr. Kalra said it’s important to deal with the stress and take care of yourself. He suggested exercise, meditation, and prayer.

“It’s extremely important to connect with your inner-self. And as glossy or as sugar-coated as it may sound, there is science behind it to show that it actually works.”

Dr. Kalra also emphasized that it’s important to stay connected with family and friends virtually, or through the phone.