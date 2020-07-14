FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a car on Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Surveillance video shows a white Ford Mustang that police said hit Lynn Hessly, 39, on the night of July 3rd near the intersection of A1A and Sevile Street, in front of the Westin of Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Police were able to locate the car they believed was involved and contacted the owner. They also questioned another driver who ended up not being involved.
Hessly is being treated at Broward Health Medical Center but her family has not been allowed to visit her because of the pandemic.
“It’s extremely difficult that my mom’s daughter, our sister, is there in the hospital and we can’t get in to hold her hand or talk to her, or hear our voice, or let her know physically that we are here,” said Jennifer Hessly.
Doctors said Hessly has a fighting spirit and has a long road to recovery ahead of her.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).
You must log in to post a comment.