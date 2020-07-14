PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family is living a coronavirus nightmare. All five members have contracted COVID-19 and they believe it happened because a young member of the family didn’t take it seriously. Now his father is in the hospital fighting for his life.

“Worried about John in the hospital every single minute.”

Michelle Zymet’s 42-year-old husband John has spent 15 days on a ventilator. His entire family tested positive for COVID-19.

The Plantation couple believes it happened because their 21-year-old son visited a friend’s house and took off his mask.

“He went to someone’s home and there was a few people there and I’m sure they were eating, drinking and they felt it was time to take the mask off. No one seemed to be sick. Everybody is fine. We’re not going to get anything. Just relax and enjoy the night,” she said.

She said she had discussions with her son about taking precautions.

“I pleaded with him every time he left the house. ‘Please wear your mask, take sanitizer, make sure you’re washing your hands.’ He assured me, ‘Don’t worry mom, I’m doing everything right, relax and chill,’” she said.

The couple owns Fun Photo Booth, which has been hit hard economically by the pandemic. Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with hospital bills for John.

Michelle is now spreading an important message for young people who think they’re invincible.

“This is not a joke. This is a deadly devastating disease that is affecting millions of people across the world,” she said. “You need to listen and understand that you’ve got to take the necessary precautions. Just wear the mask, at least wear your mask, try to wash your hands as often as you can.

“You need to take care of your family. You don’t know at what point in time, let your guard one time and you come home and infect the entire house. We’re five people all infected with the virus and we’re the lucky ones that didn’t get affected the way my husband John is. But he’s fighting for his life. Literally every single minute in that hospital.”

Michelle told CBS4 that John is fighting pneumonia and internal bleeding.