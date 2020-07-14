MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting outside a Doral club five years ago was taken into custody by the FBI when he arrived last Friday on an international flight at Miami International Airport.
On April 5th, 2015, Jonathan Cifuentes was observed carrying a bat in the parking lot of the club at NW 79th Avenue and 51st Street.
When he was asked to leave, Cifuentes reportedly went to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and shot two people, one in the groin, the other in the ankle. He then took off.
On April 9, 2015, a warrant was issued for the North Miami Beach man’s arrest. It charged Cifuentes with two counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree and one count of discharging a firearm in public.
Three days later, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida after Cifuentes was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
