WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Two Riviera Beach men who were reportedly caught in the act of taking sea turtle eggs from a nest have been charged.

Carl Lawrence Cobb, 63, and Bruce Wayne Bivins, 63, each face three felony counts including violating the Endangered Species Act. They each face up to 15 years in prison.

    • According to the criminal complaint, Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, on the night of May 24. Bivins found a sea turtle nest, removed 93 eggs, and then called Cobb for a pick-up, officials said.

    Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported seeing the poaching and stopped Cobb’s truck. The eggs were recovered and relocated by marine biologists.

    Investigators said the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

    A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

    (© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

