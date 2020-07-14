FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward school leaders met again virtually on Tuesday to discuss possible reopening plans.

At the outset of the meeting, Superintendent Robert Runcie said schools would not open at all should the coronavirus conditions in Broward not improve.

“When we open schools in August, instruction will be 100% e-learning if conditions do not improve and if they worsen. When conditions improve, which we hope is not in the distant future, then additional options will be introduced,” said Runcie.

Last week, the Superintendent said he sees no path to schools fully reopening in five weeks.

“I’ve said it at every discussion – we will not compromise the safety of students, teachers and staff. We won’t budge from that,” said Runcie.

The school board is also discussing responses to parent questionnaires and how a return to school could look should it happen.

Four options, including five days a week on-campus classes, full online learning, and two hybrid models, remain on the table should the conditions change.

In Miami-Dade, the district is asking families to go online by Wednesday to declare their preference for August, which includes full on-campus learning, something virtual or a combination.

No campuses will reopen though unless the county is in Phase 2 of its reopening plan.