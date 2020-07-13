Comments
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Anti-mask activists on Saturday took their campaign to a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windermere, outside of Orlando.
The grilled cheese bar, 33 & Melt, has become a focal point of tension after its owner said it was not demanding face masks in her establishment.
In response, the activists organized the gathering with a promise of 100 free meals for people who come without any masks.
The rally became tense when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrived at the restaurant and served the owner with a warning.
Florida has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 infections. Over the past two weeks, the state reported 109,000 new coronavirus cases, more than any other U.S. state.
