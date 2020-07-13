WATCH LIVEMiami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez holds virtual press conference
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Masks, Local TV, Miami News, Orlando

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Anti-mask activists on Saturday took their campaign to a grilled cheese bar and restaurant in Windermere, outside of Orlando.

The grilled cheese bar, 33 & Melt, has become a focal point of tension after its owner said it was not demanding face masks in her establishment.

In response, the activists organized the gathering with a promise of 100 free meals for people who come without any masks.

  • Download The New CBS4 News App Here

    • The rally became tense when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrived at the restaurant and served the owner with a warning.

    Florida has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 infections. Over the past two weeks, the state reported 109,000 new coronavirus cases, more than any other U.S. state.

    Comments