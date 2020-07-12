MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida reported 15,300 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, shattering its previous one-day record of 11,393 and the largest single-day increase of any U.S. state.
The Florida Department of Health confirmed the total number of cases has risen to 269,811. The state’s positivity rate sits at 10.5%. In addition to the record-breaking new cases, the Health Department reported 45 more state residents have died from the virus.
California had the previous record of daily positive cases with 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.
In Miami-Dade, there were an additional 3,576 cases for a total of 64,444 cases. There were five new deaths for a total of 1,139. The overall percentage of positive tests is 15.3% which is above the target range.
In Broward, there were an additional 1,772 new cases for a total of 30,025. There were nine new deaths, bringing the total to 464. Its percentage of positive tests is now 11.1%.
Monroe saw an increase of 28 new cases, which brings its total to 572. There were no additional deaths, keeping the total at six. Its percentage of positive tests is 7.4%.
You must log in to post a comment.