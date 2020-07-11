MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monroe County officials have confirmed an additional three cases of dengue fever in the county.

Officials said the affected individuals have received medical treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

There are now a total of 14 confirmed cases of dengue in the county.

Epidemiological studies are being conducted to determine the origin and extent of these infections.

Dengue can present as a severe flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and pain, fever, and sometimes a rash. Usually, there are no respiratory symptoms. Symptoms of Dengue will appear within 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Dengue fever is not contagious but is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Keys residents are urged to keep the area around their residences free from containers that collect water, wearing protective clothing, and use insect repellents.