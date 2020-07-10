MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is under a Heat Advisory Friday. Temperatures are expected to soar to the mid to upper 90s which may break some records. The feels like temperature is even higher. It will feel like the mid to upper 100s due to high humidity.
The Heat Advisory is in effect from Noon until 8:00 p.m. Friday as maximum heat index values will range from 105 to 109 degrees.
The National Weather Service reminds South Florida residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe in this dangerous heat.
- Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Limit outdoor activity during the afternoon if possible.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
- Take extra precautions if you work outside or spend time outside.
- Take frequent breaks if you need to be outside
- Try to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening hours.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothes when possible.
Friday afternoon, storms will develop over the interior of South Florida and some of those storms will spread Eastward in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds possible in spots.
Friday night will be warm and muggy with low 80s overnight.
This weekend will be a scorcher as highs remain above average in the low to mid 90s. It will feel like the triple-digits. Spotty storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.
Early next week our highs will be closer to normal in the low 90s.
