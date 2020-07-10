MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon in Doral during President Donald Trump’s visit, after a verbal exchange between two men quickly escalated to one of them firing a gun, Doral police said.

Doral police said a man who had joined a group in the area of NW 87 Avenue and 29 Street for the purpose of President Trump’s visit shot a gun at another man’s vehicle.

The incident report says the victim was driving when he lowered his window and started to exchange words with 73-year-old Orlando Diaz.

Police said the victim and Diaz continued arguing at which time Diaz went to his vehicle and armed himself with a handgun.

The heated exchange continued and authorities said Diaz even reached inside the victim’s vehicle with the firearm.

Police said Diaz shot the gun striking the tire of the victim’s vehicle as it was driven away from the scene.

The incident report says Diaz was arrested, charged, and transported to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center.