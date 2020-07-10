MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is in South Florida Friday. Despite being a coronavirus hotspot with limited local health resources, Trump arrived at Miami International Airport around noon and then drove to Doral to discuss drug trafficking in South America while visiting the U.S. Southern Command.

President Trump recently directed SOUTHCOM to partner with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and others in conducting enhanced counternarcotic operations in the Caribbean Sea and East Pacific Ocean.

In the last thirteen weeks, this operation has led to the seizure of more than $1 billion in drugs, including more than 70 kilos of cocaine and more than 13,500 pounds of marijuana.

Trump officials say the “operation seeks to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs to the United States from narco-terrorists, including those traffickers who help finance the corrupt and illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Doral, where SOUTHCOM is located, is just under two miles from the President’s golf club. But it is also in Miami-Dade County, which is currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak.

His visit is drawing some protesters and supporters which has some medical experts concerned.

“We really don’t need additional people getting close together in situations where they’re likely to get infected, our hospital systems are very, very stressed right now. Our doctors and our nurses are exhausted,” said FIU Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty.

After visiting SOUTHCOM, the President will head to the Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center to participate in a roundtable on ‘Supporting the People of Venezuela.”

Trump will then fly to Fort Lauderdale for an early evening closed fundraiser at a private home in Hillsboro Beach before flying back to Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Miami’s Jackson Health System has seen an 120% increase in COVID-19 patients in the past two weeks, according to data posted by the hospital system on Twitter. On June 20, Jackson Health reported 157 COVID-19 patients. On Thursday, they reported 329.

The 14-day average positivity rate in Miami-Dade County is 20.2%, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.