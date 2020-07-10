CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Brooke Shafer
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Several partygoers in Pompano Beach are being detained for questioning after reports of shots fired early Friday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 around 5:00 a.m. to report a loud party near the 800 block of Northeast 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived gunshots were heard.

A perimeter was set up and the area was searched. No injuries were reported.

Crime scene and violent crime detectives are on scene investigating the incident.

