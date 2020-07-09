MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The mayors of four South Florida cities are putting out a call for contact tracing in their communities.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, joined by the mayors of Miami, Miami Gardens and Hialeah, said a shortage of contact tracers has allowed COVID-19 to spread rapidly throughout Miami-Dade County, which is the coronavirus epicenter in Florida.

Contact tracers are those investigators or detectives who interview coronavirus patients in order to pinpoint where they were infected and to whom they may have passed the virus.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made a plea at Thursday’s news conference by asking the state for a minimum of 500 more contact tracers for Miami Dade cities for the safety of residents.

The county currently has some 200 contact tracers but the latest one-day study found that only 17% of those testing positive in Miami Dade for COVID-19 have completed questionnaires to help the state with contact tracing.

“If 17% of the people who are tested, if only 17% of the people who are tested are reached out to or contacted, then we have no effective contact. We effectively don’t have a contact tracing program in this county,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

“If you’re positive, please answer the phone. Please answer the phone and please fill out the survey. The information that you give is critical, critical for public officials like us to be able to make scientifically based decisions for your health and the health of our community,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“If we don’t stop this, people will be in their homes sick if we don’t stop this, we’ll be trying to figure out how to bury people,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Wednesday night, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the state worked out a deal for more contact tracing in the County. Gimenez signed off on a $14 million agreement that will provide an extra 250 contact tracers through the end of the year.

The county will pay for the extra workers using federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Despite this agreement, Mayors Suarez, Gelber, Gilbert and Hernandez would like an additional 500.

The Mayors were also asked at Thursday’s news conference whether they would rule out the need for another stay at home order. They said if the current trajectory continues that could be possible in the future.