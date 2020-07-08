ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Inter Miami CF gave its fans reasons to cheer during their Wednesday evening game against Orlando City SC, as they were leading 1-0 for most of the game.

Unfortunately, that did not last long. In the end, the Miami squad lost 2-1.

Miami’s Juan Agudelo had South Florida fans cheering with the first goal of the tournament in the 47th minute of the game.

Orlando came back to tie it in the 68th minute of the game with a goal by Christopher Mueller.

Portuguese national and former Manchester United star, Nani scored the game-winner in the 96th minute.

The game was played without fans due to COVID-19 concerns.

Miami’s next game will be on July 14.

The game marked the opening of Major League’s Soccer’s “MLS is Back Tournament” at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Inter Miami lost the first two matches of its inaugural season before things got shut down.

The Orlando competition will be missing at least one team and a star player.

With 10 players and one staff member testing positive for Covid-19, MLS has pulled FC Dallas out of the tournament.

Carlos Vela, the Mexican superstar who signed with Los Angeles FC in 2018, has decided against playing as his wife is pregnant. Vela is the biggest name thus far to opt-out.

MLS is only the second major sports league in the US and Canada to resume play, after the NWSL and its ongoing Challenge Cup in Utah.

With the exception of FC Dallas, the other 25 teams will meet in a cup style competition, with a group stage and then knockout games.

Group stage results will count in the standings for the regular season which MLS hopes to resume after the tournament has concluded.

The final will take place on August 11 pitting the top Eastern and Western teams against each other.

The winner of the tournament will have an automatic berth into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, the regional club tournament across the Americas and Caribbean.

In keeping with nearly all the football leagues around the world which have resumed, due to health concerns, no fans will be allowed inside the venues for the matches.

(©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)