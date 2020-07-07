ST. PETERSBURG (CBSMiami/AP) – Ah, there’s nothing like being outside in Florida during the summer after being cooped up indoors for months due to the pandemic.

The steamy sun, a sultry breeze, and flowers in full bloom. And let’s not forget the occasional human body part lying about.

On Tuesday, a woman jogging in St. Petersburg found a human head on the side of a road just west of an interstate overpass, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

St. Petersburg police were called to the scene after 7 a.m., the department said. The remains were in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road.

Investigators could not immediately determine the person’s gender or race, according to police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez.

Investigators said they do not think the victim died at the scene, though it was unclear how long the remains had been there, news outlets reported. The jogger told police she did not see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday.

Officers shut down a portion of the street as homicide detectives searched the area for additional remains.

The head was turned over to the county’s medical examiner.

