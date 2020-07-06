MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public Schools want students to return to class in August but understands it may not be possible because the County is still in Phase 1 of The Plan for Florida’s Recovery.

A statement released Monday says, “M-DCPS’ tentative schools reopening plan will be enacted only once Miami-Dade County is in Phase 2. The plan is built to ensure M-DCPS can rapidly pivot, if necessary, in response to a shift back to Phase 1 or to a broader reopening under a transition to Phase 3.”

What does that mean? It means M-DCPS has outlined three plans that involves physical in-school instruction, distance learning, or a possible combination of both.

Physical in-school instruction or the combination plans will only be possible if the county moves to Phase 2.

Miami-Dade Schools are giving parents until July 10th to fill out a questionnaire on which fall semester enrollment plan they are choosing for their children.

The short questionnaire is available on the Parent Portal, the Dadeschools Mobile app or visit reopening.dadeschools.net. to fill out and email or print the form and return it directly to their child’s school. Form pickup and drop-off at schools will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forms will also be made available at the schools for pickup during those times. Parents of new students must complete the physical form and take it to the intended school of enrollment, in person.

Click here to read more information about each choice, including health protocols in the M-DCPS reopening plan.

Parents may also contact the M-DCPS Distance Learning helpline at 305-995-HELP.