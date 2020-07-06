Comments
TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Two men are recovering after being struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach.
Clearwater Fire Rescue said a 37-year-old man is in critical condition.
A 43-year-old man, who was a few feet away from him, was listed as stable.
“All of the sudden we heard, you know, at the same time, lightning and thunder, like, oh my god, that hit the beach, and then five seconds later we saw a lady running to the police car, which luckily was within 100 or 200 feet,” said Clearwater Beach resident Tim Rotvig.
Officials said the two men tried to leave the beach, but the storm came on quickly.
