CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale, July 4th, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s a warning put out by local leaders on the eve of every July 4th – don’t fire a gun in the air.

Here’s why.

A seven-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet.

  • Download The New CBS4 News App Here

    • Fort Lauderdale police said it happened at a home near NW 31st Avenue and 65th Drive on Saturday night.

    The boy was swimming in the pool when he was hit in the arm by a bullet that fell from the sky.

    He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

    Comments