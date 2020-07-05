Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were injured in an overnight drive-by shooting in Opa-locka.
It happened in the area of 2971 NW 132nd Terrace.
Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said two men and a woman were shot.
One of the men was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The other two were listed as stable.
Police said the only detail they have is that shots were fired from a white sedan which sped off. They are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
