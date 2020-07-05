MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said he’s troubled by the rising number of coronavirus numbers in the state, the doubling of hospitalizations, and the lack of a clear message from the White House on what everyone should be doing.

Gelber said people are not listening to city leaders who urge them to wear masks in public locations and practice social distancing in part because of Washington’s failure to send a clear message.

The mayor said their residents tend to listen more than most.

“But remember we are a hospitality area and so those businesses the governor is talking about, it’s not like they don’t have workers there and people coming there. So we are spreading it because of this incredible activity and too many people are not taking it seriously, the admonishments to socially distance, to wear masks, some are following but clearly not enough and that is the most concerting,” he told CNN’s Phil Mattingly.

Gelber said he understands the importance of a clear message from the top down which can save lives.

“It is a uniformity of message from the government. Look, I had every single hurricane over the last 60 years come, we prepare for it, we’re ready for it. Every time it is facing us, you hear from federal officials, you hear from state, from the county and local officials the exact same thing, and everybody understands how important it is to help themselves, help their family, help a stranger. It all happens very nicely, it is really sort of a special thing to see everybody pitching in for their neighbor,” he said.

Gelber said a real challenge is getting through to those just visiting the city.

“Now how do you tell somebody they have to wear a mask and be socially distanced when the president doesn’t and hosts a rally where they’re almost celebrating the lack of those simple countermeasures? So really we’re not on the same page. There is not unity, in our community or any community right now. And I really feel like that’s the greatest challenge. If people listened and did what made sense and what was healthy, we would get through this much better,” he added.

Gelber said their hospital capacity is being reduced with the increase in positive cases. He said they’ve doubled their hospitalization numbers in the last 14 days.

“When you go to intensive care, that’s also doubled and we have 158 people on ventilators right now and I think two weeks ago it was 64, so you know all these things they talk about lagging is catching up,” he said. “The problem is you can’t wait until that problem is in front of you because this thing bakes into the community two weeks before you see it. So you can’t just sit back and wait for it to happen, you have to prepare knowing it’s going to be coming and we know its coming, ” he said.

On Miami Beach, everyone must wear a facial covering while in public, both indoors and outside. Any person not wearing a facial covering is subject to a $50 civil fine.

There are some exceptions.

Facial coverings are not required inside private residences, cars, or inside hotel guests’ rooms.

Children under two years of age are exempt as are people who have trouble breathing due to an existing medical condition.

Also exempt are people who are hearing-impaired or people communicating with an individual who is hearing-impaired.

Masks are not required for people engaged in strenuous activity, swimming, or any other activity which could cause the mask to get wet.

People who are eating, drinking, or smoking are allowed to temporarily not wear a mask as are people receiving services that require access to that person’s nose or mouth.

