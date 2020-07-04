Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins confirmed Saturday that four of their players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The news was confirmed to news partner, the Miami Herald by Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill.
The team is not disclosing the identities of those who tested positive.
Three other players had previously tested positive and are currently in self-quarantine.
The Marlins have been training ahead of the abbreviated start the season scheduled for later this month.
You must log in to post a comment.