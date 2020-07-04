CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCourse Record with Michael Breed
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carlos Gimenez, Coronavirus, Curfew, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez would like to remind restaurant owners that there is a 10 p.m. countywide curfew.

On Saturday morning, Mayor Gimenez tweeted:

“For those restaurant owners confused about my latest orders: the 10 pm curfew order supersedes the previous one requiring restaurants to close at midnight. You may only provide delivery service after 10 pm, following our guidelines.”

The curfew goes from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily, until further notice.

Only essential workers and members of the media are exempt from the curfew.

The curfew was put in place to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Gimenez said.

Comments