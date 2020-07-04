Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez would like to remind restaurant owners that there is a 10 p.m. countywide curfew.
On Saturday morning, Mayor Gimenez tweeted:
“For those restaurant owners confused about my latest orders: the 10 pm curfew order supersedes the previous one requiring restaurants to close at midnight. You may only provide delivery service after 10 pm, following our guidelines.”
The curfew goes from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily, until further notice.
Only essential workers and members of the media are exempt from the curfew.
The curfew was put in place to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Gimenez said.
