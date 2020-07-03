MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of popular South Florida attractions are once again closing.
Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill said Friday that it will close on Saturday until further notice.
Zoo Miami, which was closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, had reopened on June 1st
Jungle Island is also closing its park until further notice due to Miami-Dade County’s new Emergency Order 26-20.
“We are disappointed to have to temporarily close Jungle Island again. We went to great lengths to provide a safe, fun environment for our returning guests,” said Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s president & managing director. “But if we have learned anything through this experience, it is that we are resilient. We want to thank our fans and employees for their overwhelming support over the last few months.”
Miami’s popular outdoor eco-adventure park had just recently re-opened on June 25th following approval by the county.
