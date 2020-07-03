FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Four Palm Beach County residents are challenging the county’s mask mandate in court.
The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Palm Beach County court, is seeking injunctive relief to overturn the order, according to CBS affiliate WPEC.
Lawyers for the residents claim that the order requiring everyone to wear a mask in public places “interferes with [their] personal liberty and constitutional rights,” including “freedom of speech, right to privacy, in addition to the constitutionally protected right to enjoy and defend life and liberty.”
One of the lawyers on the case, Cory Strolla, said his co-counselors have been inundated with strong reactions to their suit.
“It has literally gone from ‘we support you, 110%’ to ‘I hope someone in your family gets [COVID-19] and dies,'” Strolla said, “and everything in between.”
Last week, Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously in approval of the mask mandate to help curb the spread of COVID-19 to the dismay of many residents. The vote came as the state experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Lawyers for the county have 10 days to respond to the filing.
Citing opinions from the medical and scientific community supporting the efficacy of face coverings. county commissioners said last week that they think the new mandate will slow the spread of the disease.
