HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The July 4th holiday usually means packed beaches and bustling crowds on nearby sidewalks, or in Hollywood’s case – the Broadwalk.

But not this year.

South Florida’s beaches are closed and law enforcement is blocking entry to them.

“It’s totally disappointing but I understand it. I think it is necessary, unfortunately, given the crisis,” said Greg Glenn.

With the number of positive coronavirus cases hitting record numbers, county leaders have taken drastic steps to control the spread by closing beaches over the holiday weekend.

On Hollywood Beach, sunbathing was off-limits but the Broadwalk was busy with people walking or jogging.

For some, there was little else to do.

“Nothing, keep walking and walking and walking, There’s nothing to do. Where we live our pool is gone, the beach is gone, it’s terrible, it really is. We’ll watch some fireworks, whatever, and make the best of it,” said Aggie Rigos.

“We are doing some Zoom stuff with friends and catch up with them a little bit. Have a glass of wine and Zoom,” said Wren Newman.

Businesses near the beach said they were bracing for another setback. Elie Afriat, the owner of ‘Swim and Jog’ said he was shut down for ten weeks during the stay at home order. He said he was just starting to come back when this happened.

“If the beach is closed people have no reason to come here. What are they going to do? There are two blocks here where they can just walk around, grab a drink and that’s it. The beach is what attracts our business and that’s what we need, the beach to be open,” he said.

Broward beaches will reopen Monday. In Miami-Dade, beachgoers will have to wait until Tuesday to hit the sand.