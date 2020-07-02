MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, Miami-Dade Commissioners and police renewed their annual pitch “One Bullet Kills The Party.”
The yearly campaign is a reminder this Fourth of July to celebrate the holiday responsibly and not with celebratory gunfire.
“Barbeque in your backyard, or have a family game night, or watch fireworks from home,” said Miami-Dade Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson at a press conference on Thursday. “Stay safe. The pandemic, much like bullets, plays no favorites.”
The 4th of July will look different in South Florida this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties will be closed for the holiday weekend, many fireworks displays have been canceled, and masks are now mandatory in all public settings in both Miami-Dade and Broward.
Despite the differences this year, the message remains the same. “One bullet can kill a party,” said Commissioner Edmonson.
“If you’re caught discharging a firearm in public, you will be charged and taken to jail,” said City of Miami Assistant Police Chief Manuel Morales, who added they will have enhanced teams of officers on the ground this holiday weekend.
