MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami was the first city in the county to mandate that masks be worn outside of the home.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County took it a step further and mandated that that masks mandatory “in all public spaces indoors and outdoors.”

On Thursday, both the city and the county stressed the importance of adhering to COVID-19 guidelines as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to climb.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said enforcement of the new rules will be a priority over the July 4th holiday weekend.

“During this Fourth of July holiday weekend, police are going to be out checking on businesses to make sure that they are following the rules for social distancing and masks and capacity limits. Businesses that do not comply will be closed and their owners may face up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail. So please everyone take this seriously. It’s life or death and everyone must do their part, we must all do their part,” he said.

The county has been sending SURGE teams to areas where there are high numbers of COVID-19 cases in a campaign to educate residents while handing out hand sanitizer, latex gloves and face masks. The county’s campaign to target so-called coronavirus hot spots in Allapattah, Brownsville, Liberty City, Cutler Bay, and south Miami-Dade near Homestead will continue indefinitely.

While Gimenez was with a SURGE team in Liberty City, Miami Commissioner Ken Russell stopped at the Green Street Cafe in Coconut Grove to hand out face masks.

“One of the most that are most susceptible are restaurants and we need to help them comply,” he said. “The rules are in place to really set the guidelines. It’s very difficult to enforce on customers so we are also now talking to restaurants and saying if you don’t comply with these rules and make sure your customers comply with the rules, your restaurant can be closed down on a first offense for up to 10 days. So really it’s about helping them comply rather than just being a heavy,” said Russell.

He also had a message to the public.

“Wearing masks is so important for you, your family, your safety, but even our business community. They’re really counting on you to wear your mask so they can stay open and continue to stay open so we don’t go backward with our economy. So please, wear your mask,” he said.

Russell said one of the biggest enemies is complacency, many people things are back to normal when they are not.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said the goal is not to fine people or shut down businesses, but to get everyone to do their part.

On Thursday, the state reported Miami-Dade had a single-day increase of 2,304 coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 40,265 cases.