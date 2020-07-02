MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez announced new measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Gimenes said that starting Friday, July 3, the county will have a 10 p.m. countywide curfew until 6 a.m. daily.

The order will be in effect until further notice.

Only first responders, hospital workers, food delivery services and media will be exempted from the curfew, the mayor said.

Here is what Mayor Gimenez had to say about the new actions he is taking:

“This is one of various actions I’m pursuing to tamp down this spike of COVID-19 and protect our residents.”

“I am also rolling back the reopening of entertainment facilities, such as movie theaters, arcades, casinos (with the exception of tribal casinos, over which the County does not have jurisdiction), adult entertainment, concert houses, bowling alleys and other establishments that have recently had their plans approved by the County. I will be signing that order as well tonight.”

“People going to restaurants will also have to keep their masks on while seated at their table — removing the mask only to eat and drink. If you are waiting for your meal at a restaurant table, keep your mask on while having a conversation with those around you.”

“I met with our medical experts this afternoon to discuss what other steps we can take to stop the spread of virus infection and ensure that our hospitals have sufficient capacity. At this time, we have plenty of beds, but some hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages.”

“Hospitals are also experiencing an uptick in patients, and our medical professionals are seeing a rise in 18-to 34-year-olds who are getting extremely sick.

I agree with my medical advisers that young people and their parents are not taking seriously the New Normal rules.”

“The death of an 11-year-old boy, reported today by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County, should send a signal to all of our community that this virus can attack anyone without mercy.”

“We can only tamp down the virus if everyone takes personal responsibility and follows the rules. That means practicing social distancing, staying away from crowds and wearing masks everywhere you go in public, whether inside or outdoors.”

“This curfew is meant to stop people from venturing out and hanging out with friends in groups, which has shown to be spreading the virus rapidly.”

“I also want to remind everyone that there can be no gatherings of more than 10 people, and that all must be wearing masks and practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet.”

“As July 4th weekend approaches, Miami-Dade County Police will be out checking on thousands of businesses and closing those that violate the rules and capacity limits for their establishments. Owners will face criminal fines of up to $500 and 180 days in jail. We are also going to bring a civil violations proposal to the County commissioners for approval.”

“I do not want to go back to closing all but essential businesses, but the only way to avoid that is for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. That means every generation – everyone of us, no exceptions.”