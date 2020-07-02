TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault ordered inspections of 84 “segmental” bridges in the state.

The order comes after severe corrosion caused deterioration of steel tendons that support part of the Roosevelt Bridge over the St. Lucie River in Stuart.

“The review will be completed as quickly as possible and recommendations will be shared as soon as they are available,” the Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.

Segmental bridges are built in smaller sections, rather than large spans.

A crack and falling concrete were discovered two weeks ago along the Roosevelt Bridge.

According to the department, the bridge was last inspected in June 2018.

On Monday, the state temporarily lifted tolls for motorists traveling Florida’s Turnpike between the Stuart and Port St. Lucie interchanges to assist traffic flow in the area.

