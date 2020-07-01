MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is tightening restrictions on hotel and motel pools for the July 4th holiday weekend.
With beaches closed, the mayor is concerned about large gatherings at the pools and in hotel rooms.
On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an amendment to Order 25-20 that requires hotels, motels, and commercial lodging to restrict pool access and alcohol sales over the holiday weekend. This order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 3, and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 6.
All pools at hotels, motels, and commercial lodging establishments must be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m the following day. When the pools are open, only guests staying in rooms may use the pool and overall capacity must be limited to 50 percent of the pool deck capacity.
There will be no alcohol sales or consumption on the pool decks before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
Any pool or pool deck found in violation of the order will be closed until July 7.
Also, only guests staying at hotels, motels, and commercial lodging establishments are allowed in the rooms and occupancy limits must be strictly observed.
Miami-Dade police, along with city police officers, will be out in force this weekend to make sure commercial establishments are adhering to the New Normal rules. Violators will face a second-degree criminal misdemeanor carrying up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail.
