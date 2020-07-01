MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Masks will now be mandatory indoors and outdoors everywhere in Miami-Dade County.

“I have decided to issue an emergency order requiring masks in all public spaces inside and outdoors throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Gimenez said that exclusions to the use of masks apply only to those with respiratory conditions that make it difficult to cover their mouth and nose, people doing strenuous activities, such as jogging, and children under the age of 2, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

“I also spoke with Broward County officials, to ensure we take a regional approach to tamp down the rising number of COVID-19 cases and avoid stretching some smaller hospitals’ ability to have sufficient staffing in the event of too many cases overwhelming the region’s healthcare system. After speaking with Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry, we agreed that a blanket facial coverings order is needed at this time.”

“I will be signing the order later tonight. It will continue to require masks indoors in public spaces, such as office buildings, stores and all businesses, as required by Order 20-20, which I signed on April 9. The amendment to this order that I plan to sign will expand on the use of masks outdoors, which have been required when social distancing of six feet is not possible.”

Mayor Gimenez said he reached the decision after consulting with the CEOs of South Florida hospitals and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mayor had maintained prior to Wednesday that there was no need to wear masks outdoors, as long as social distance of at least six feet was kept between people.