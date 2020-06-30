Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota and the number three overall draft pick, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week.
Meyer has a chance to pitch in the majors this year.
Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man pool.
