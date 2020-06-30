MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is trying to distance itself from a former employee who was caught on camera making racist comments at a rally in The Villages retirement community over the weekend.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports the man shouting “white power” as the community’s Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters argued with one another on June 14th is retired Miami-Dade firefighter Roger Stokes.
President Trump retweeted the video, posting “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!” Roughly three hours later, the tweet no longer appeared in Trump’s timeline.
The White House said President Trump did not hear the phrase.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released a statement that said in part that the former employee’s “views and actions are not representative of who we are and what we stand for.”
