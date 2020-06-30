MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At just 4 months old, little Karsyn Lamar is already a survivor.

Karsyn, who is battling short gut syndrome, reached a major milestone and was released from Broward Health Medical Center.

The coronavirus pandemic put a major strain on his recovery but he’s finally back together with his family.

“He’s going home now very healthy than when he came,” said Dr. Debora Duro.

Dr. Duro is one of the few doctors trained in pediatric intestinal rehabilitation.

Along with the staff at the Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center, they cared for baby Karsyn.

He was born March 22 of this year and had been in the hospital with short gut Syndrome until Tuesday.

His mother, Kayla Lamar, has been by his bedside. She was able to finally take him home to the Florida Panhandle and reunite with dad Daniel.

It’s been a long road right from the start.

“I was terrified. And, like, because of COVID they wouldn’t let us fly with him. So because I had a C-section, I couldn’t travel that far. So it was very nerve-wracking to just know,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, Daniel would make the 18-hour round trip drive to see Karsyn from afar. Kayla was the only one allowed in the baby’s room.

“Not being able to experience, you know, him growing. Yeah, that’s a part of something I’ll never be around for. And it worries me that if something was to happen just on the road, it’s so far away,” Daniel said.

And Kayla is also concerned, but certainly happy to be home in Crestview, Florida.

“I’m not nervous because I’m very hands on, so I know how to do a lot of this stuff. But I’m nervous because I’m, we live like 10 hours away from here,” she said. “So if something does go wrong, I have some questions. There’s not anyone like necessarily right there to help.

There was plenty of help while at Broward Health to make sure Karsyn pulls through this. Kayla is appreciative of Dr. Duro and the staff.

“It’s been amazing. They’ve all been wonderful and they’re all very knowledgeable… you can ask one person a question and they know the answers like everyone knows answers and they’re on the same page. So they work really well as a team,” she said.

It’s a situation that would be very difficult for any family to deal with. Add in the pandemic and it made this story especially tough.

But that’s in the rearview mirror for baby Karsyn, mom and dad. They’re home together, finally.