MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S Senator Marco Rubio is calling on younger people to abide by the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to help stem the increases of coronavirus.

Rubio said when we locked down the American economy and followed stay at home orders to flatten the curve it gave us time to improve the way we treat it, improve hospital capacity, and improve testing.

But now that we are in the initial phases of reopening, and the number of cases is on the rise, there is a new goal.

“We knew that the moment those lockdowns ended, and they had to end at some point, that we would see new cases. The real issue now is not simply seeing new cases. The real issue now is whether these new cases will lead to a higher death rate, and that really depends on what we do with this moment,” said Rubio.

The senator pointed out that the median age of people testing positive is 35-years-old and younger. Many have said that age group often resists following the guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing in public settings.

“Statistics tell us that alone is not going to lead to an increase in hospitalizations, much less deaths. But what will is if that surge in infections leads to a surge in the infections of people at higher risk or over 65,” said Rubio.

Rubio said our top priority should be to make sure that the new infections among younger and healthier Americans doesn’t cross over to older and sicker Americans.

“That needs to be the focus of all of our work right now,” he said.