MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health, local and state leaders continue to work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not going back and closing things. I don’t think that really is what’s driving this,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis spoke at a news conference Tuesday where he said business isn’t the problem.

“You see the younger folks, I think a lot of it is just social interactions,” the governor said.

Florida recently stopped bars and clubs from selling alcohol. South Florida never allowed bars to open.

But there’s still a crackdown on shops and restaurants. They’re automatically shut down for violations.

The City of Miami has an automatic shutdown of 10 days and leaders say it’s a preventative measure to avoid large gatherings.

“The response in many of the positive patients is that they were at a family gathering or they were at a graduation party,” Dr. Aileen Marty said.

Dr. Marty, an infectious disease specialist with Florida International University, said the virus is easily finding new hosts at homes.

“It’s your old buddy. It’s your old friend. You haven’t seen them for a while and you grab the opportunity to get a little too close and that’s how these viruses are spread,” she said.

Research shows sometime during or after Memorial Day people were too relaxed. That’s why we are seeing this surge. That’s also when protests started following the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Marty said if you’re around loved ones and friends this upcoming holiday, or any large gathering, don’t let your guard down.

“Use the mask. They really do help. It’s proven to decrease transmission. I know it’s uncomfortable. I don’t like them either. But they do work,” Dr. Marty said.

The two-week average percent positive rate in Miami-Dade Tuesday was close to 20%. They’re still trying to get that rate below 10.

Even though the age group that’s mostly spreading the virus is younger, it’s still deadly for seniors.

“Protect the vulnerable. That is really the number one mission that we have,” the governor said.

Dr. Marty said don’t just look at deaths. Data is also showing COVID-19 is having a lasting impact on people who recover.

Dr. Marty is monitoring a new strain of H1N1 found in pigs oversees. It could impact humans. However, no known cases just yet. So she said let’s get a handle on COVID-19 because there are still other threats out there.