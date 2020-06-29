MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami is making some changes after four employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
The zoo said all four were immediately sent home after the results were confirmed. Contact tracing was used to determine if any other employees needed to quarantine.
The zoo said only one of the four employees had direct contact with guests, but that team member always wore a mask and social distanced.
At the zoo, all employees have their temperature checked prior to starting their work shift and all are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the park, both in the public areas and behind-the-scenes for employees. Social distancing is adhered to when possible and floor decals clearly designate the proper positioning when the public may be gathered in any given area.
All interactive animal feeding experiences are being suspended until further notice.
You must log in to post a comment.