Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that involved one of their own cruisers and a pair of cyclists in Virginia Key.
Police said the on-duty officer was driving on Arthur Lamb Jr. Rd. at around 7 a.m. when the two cyclists were struck.
Both cyclists were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center, where one was determined dead. The other remains in stable condition.
“As far as the manner of the cause of death, and all that information, that is to be determined pending the autopsy from the medical examiner’s office,” said Miami-Dade PD spokesperson Angel Rodriguez.
Rodriguez added that the officer involved in the crash was visibly shaken up.
You must log in to post a comment.