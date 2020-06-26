MIAMI (CBSMiami) = The final weekend of June will be sizzling as our heatwave continues.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of South Florida including southern and inland Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe counties from noon until 6 p.m. due to heat index values climbing up to 110 degrees on Friday afternoon.

South Florida got off to a warm start with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. It feels like the low to mid-90s because it is so steamy.

Dangerous heat possible in the afternoon as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. It will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity.

South Floridians should take the necessary precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion or heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity in the afternoon, take frequent breaks and never leave children or pets in parked hot cars.

The rain chance remains low as high pressure remains in control.

The breeze will build out of the east to 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach. Small craft should exercise caution due to winds increasing and a moderate chop on the bays.

Friday night will be warm and humid with lows in the low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll see more of the same with highs in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s.

Some Saharan dust is moving into parts of South Florida this weekend leading to hazy sunshine. The Saharan dust will also lead to poor air quality. Anyone with respiratory conditions needs to limit outdoor activity. Saturday will be mainly dry with some showers possible across the Keys. Sunday we may see a few storms. As we head into early to middle of next week the rain chance will increase and our temperatures will not be as hot as this past week.