KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A Miami man was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly exposed himself in an Islamorada gift shop.
Witnesses told Monroe sheriff’s deputies that 37-year-old Paul-Elie Daniel Duval walked into the Theater of the Sea Thursday morning just after 11:30 a.m. without a wearing a face covering.
When a store employee asked him to put on a mask, Duval reportedly refused and began speaking in vulgar terms, particularly to the women in the room, including a girl, about his genitals, their bodies, and pornography.
The sheriff’s office said Duval then dropped his shorts and exposed himself to all in the gift shop while continuing to use foul, sexual language.
When deputies arrived, Duval was leaving the parking lot. They stopped him a short distance away on US 1.
Duval reportedly told the deputy that he had gone into the gift shop to use the bathroom but the staff said he couldn’t, so he exposed himself. The sheriff’s office said Duval admitted there were children present when he did so.
He’s been charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.
