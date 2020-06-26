MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County beaches will be closed for the July 4th weekend, due to the spread of COVID-19.
Here is what Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez had to say:
“After consulting with our County’s public health experts, I will be signing an emergency order on Saturday to close all beaches in Miami-Dade County starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7. The closure may be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow New Normal rules requiring masks to be worn always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.”
Additionally, the mayor added, “All parks and beaches will be closed to the public in all cities and unincorporated areas of the County to public viewing of fireworks. Fireworks displays must be viewed from one’s home or parked vehicle.”
You must log in to post a comment.