MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Bell 206 helicopter pilot was injured after his chopper went down in a heavily wooded area in Coconut Creek on Thursday afternoon.

The chopper went down near Tradewinds Park, near Sample Road and the Florida Turnpike.

Images from Chopper 4 showed rescue personnel in the area.

Coconut Creek Fire Rescue officials said the pilot had been pulled from the aircraft and transported North Broward Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The chopper had been transporting material for a construction project, officials said.

The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No one else was injured during the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the cause of the crash.