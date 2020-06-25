MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of South Florida from noon until 6 p.m. due to heat index values climbing up to 110 degrees on Thursday.

The Heat Advisory includes southern, inland, and metro Miami-Dade and inland and metro Broward.

South Florida got off to a warm start with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. It felt like the low to mid-90s because it was so steamy.

High pressure will keep the rain chance low but there will likely be some storms across the interior and the Gulf coast as the sea breezes develop.

The big weather story is the dangerous heat in the afternoon as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. It will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the high humidity. South Floridians should take the necessary precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion or heat-related illnesses. Residents should stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity in the afternoon, take frequent breaks, and never leave children or pets in parked hot cars.

Thursday night will be warm and humid with lows in the low 80s.

Friday the sizzling Summer heat continues with highs in the low to mid-90s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

This weekend we may see some of the Saharan Dust Layer filtering in across parts of South Florida and that could lead to hazy skies. This Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the low 90s with the chance for spotty storms.