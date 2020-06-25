MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade school teachers are in the midst of a three-day contract ratification vote.

The contract is controversial as it gives a salary boost to first year teachers but reportedly not much of an increase to veteran educators.

Teachers are voting via internet and need a PIN to access their ballot.

Some teachers are complaining that the PINs have been slow in coming and the election closes at 5 p.m. Friday.

They are voting by email due to the pandemic.

Teacher union officials urge patience and if the delivery issue is not solved they say they will extend the election deadline.

“If we hear that people within the next 24 hours still do not have access to it, then we will do what we have to do and extend the voting so everyone has access to it, absolutely,” said Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of the United Teachers of Dade.

True Ballot, the third-party contractor managing the election, has sent out 30,000 emails to Miami-Dade teachers.

The teacher’s union believes such a large batch of emails has been slowed in the contractor’s server.

CBS4 reached out to True Ballot about that, but have not heard back.