MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For those of you taking off to the New York Tri-state area, expect to be under quarantine as soon as you touch down.

“It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate go down. We don’t want to see it go up with a lot of people coming into this region and they could literally bring the infection with them,” said NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The traveler’s quarantine is for people from states with spiking infection rates, like Florida.

It includes passengers traveling from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah — who are heading to New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

“We’re flying into Albany and then head to Lake George and spend time on the lake,” said traveler Carlos Mestre.

Carlos knows that he must go into lockdown upon arrival.

“We’re going to a family friend’s house and we’re going to stay there for the quarantine period, so we’re not going anywhere,” said traveler Matt Jahnes.

They already have plans on how they’ll stay occupied. Their friend’s home is on a lake.

“I’m going to be fly fishing. He’s got a small spinner rod. Where you’re going fishing is right on the property of your friend? Yes.”

“We have somebody who’s bringing food to our house. So when we get there we don’t have to leave the house,” said traveler Adrienne Walker.

The Walkers have homes in South Florida and New York. They’ve already made plans to stay put for 14 days.

“Her son is going to bring food to us. We have Netflix. We do a lot of reading, she does knitting and she paints so we’ll be in the house for two weeks, it’s not a problem,” said traveler Jimmy Walker.