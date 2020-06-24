CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – People in Palm Beach County will soon have to wear masks in public spaces.

Commissioners unanimously passed the order during a contentious meeting on Tuesday. Details of it, however, will not be completed until Wednesday. It will then be determined when it will go into effect.

While businesses in the county already required masks, the mandate will apply county-wide and be enforceable by law.

It requires people to wear masks in most indoor spaces like grocery stores, restaurants, and other locations. People who violate the rules could be fined.

There have been more than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

