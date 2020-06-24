MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday’s afternoon highs will soar to the low to mid-90s but it will feel hotter than that.

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says when you factor in humidity it will feel like 105 to 109 degrees for some spots.

A heat advisory has been issued for mainland Monroe County and coastal and inland Collier County until 6 p.m. because the heat indices could reach up to 110 degrees or higher.

Dangerous heat will be possible across South Florida and residents should take the necessary precautions. Everyone should stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activity in the afternoon, take frequent breaks, and try to stay in the shade or air-conditioned areas.

Do not leave children or pets in vehicles and always “look before you lock.”

The rain chance is not high due to high pressure in control. We are also tracking Saharan Dust that may trickle into parts of South Florida.

With the heating of the day and sea breeze developing, a few storms will be possible. Most of the storms will develop across the interior and west coast of the peninsula. Some showers and storms may spread eastward.

Wednesday will be warm and steamy with lows in the low 80s. Stray showers possible overnight.

Thursday we will stay hot with highs in the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple-digits. Hazy skies will be possible depending on where the Saharan Air Layer sets up. If the Saharan Dust sneaks into portions of South Florida that may lead to hazy sunshine and poor air quality. Anyone with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity.

Due to drier air in place, the rain chance will remain low. But we stay very hot through Friday with highs soaring to the low to mid-90s. This weekend we may see a few more showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday.